CCTV+: Xi visits north China's Shanxi ahead of Chinese New Year

In two villages in Linfen City, Xi, also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited villagers' homes and inspected the post-disaster reconstruction in areas affected by last year's floods as well as local work in restoring farming, ensuring the public's access to heating in winter, consolidating and expanding anti-poverty achievements and advancing rural vitalization.

For 10 years in a row, Xi has made it a tradition to visit people at the grass-roots level, especially the disadvantaged groups, ahead of the Spring Festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese lunar calendar and an occasion of family reunions.

The Spring Festival falls on Feb 1 this year.

Link: https://youtu.be/IhgaxxRcvWg

SOURCE CCTV+