CD One Price Cleaners Cleans 25,000 Pounds of Laundry for Free for 1,000 Healthcare Workers and First Responders

WESTCHESTER, Ill., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CD One Price Cleaners has extended its offer of free laundry to healthcare workers, police, firefighters, and EMTs so that they can rest, refresh, and remain focused on serving the community, until the end of May.

To date, CD One Price Cleaners has cleaned 25,000 pounds of laundry for free for nearly 1,000 healthcare workers and first responders.

Photo by Ellery Rogers @elegantlyellery

Since late March, the brand has been offering any front-line healthcare worker, police officer, firefighter, or EMT with a valid ID at participating stores a complimentary wash-and-fold laundry service, including 20 pounds of laundry sorted, washed, dried, and folded for free, weekly. This offer has now been extended through May 31.

"This is the least our brand and franchise owners can do to continue to support those on the front lines," says co-founder and CEO Rafiq Karimi, Jr. "It's been and remains an honor to be able to give back to our community and, more importantly, allow our healthcare workers and first responders to remain focused on the health and well-being of our community."

As an "essential service," all 36 CD One Price Cleaners have remained open and the brand has been dedicated to keeping its workforce and customers healthy. The stores are operating on reduced hours and without Same Day Service, regularly cleaning and sanitizing hard surfaces such as counters, railings, credit card machines, workstations and equipment, and enforcing frequent, proper hand-washing practices by all store team members. Out of an abundance of caution, the brand has also temporarily suspended its self-serve "Free Gourmet Coffee" service in order to minimize the chance for contamination.

Many of the CD One Price Cleaners locations are offering access to 24/7 Express Drop Boxes that minimize contact and interaction with CD One staff and other customers. Additionally, some stores are offering curbside pickup to further minimize contact.

About CD One Price Cleaners:

CD One Price Cleaners is based in suburban Chicago. Founded in 2001, the company operates 36 franchise and corporate-owned locations in the Midwest. Follow CD One Price Cleaners on Facebook or visit www.cdonepricecleaners.com.

SOURCE CD One Price Cleaners