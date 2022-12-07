CDC and Palantir Partner to Deliver "Common Operating Picture" to Advance Public Health Preparedness

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has renewed its work with the company to continue delivering leading-edge software and digital capabilities to modernize the nation's public health infrastructure. Using the Palantir platform, the agency will be able to employ scalable technology to plan, manage, and respond to future outbreaks and public health incidents.

This five year, $443M contract will streamline Palantir's existing programs – including Health and Human Services (HHS) Protect, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Engage, Tiberius, and DCIPHER – into a singular, efficient vehicle. This new approach demonstrates the CDC's leadership in driving inter-agency public health, and the length of the contract allows for long-term planning and operational consistency for the program and its partners.

Under this deal, Palantir's technology will support the CDC's "Common Operating Picture", a unique inter-agency enterprise investment that secures strong collaboration across the federal government, jurisdictional health departments, private sector entities, and other key health partners. By employing Palantir's software, these groups can continue to make advances in broader disease surveillance and outbreak response, supply chain resiliency, and the orchestration of medical countermeasures to public health emergencies. For example, this award will help support innovation for the CDC's new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics (CFA), as well as wastewater genomics via the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS).

Over the last several years, significant technology investments have been made for pandemic preparedness, emergency response, integrated public health surveillance, supply chain management, and inter-agency coordination to create a modern public health infrastructure. Palantir's technology played an integral role in the federal government's response to COVID-19, and this partnership aims to leverage the lessons learned during that time and translate them into a more generalized pandemic preparedness infrastructure and healthcare system in the U.S.

"Palantir is extremely proud to continue its partnership with the CDC, ASPR, and HHS to strengthen America's public health infrastructure through leading-edge preparedness technology," said Hirsh Jain, Head of Public Health, Federal at Palantir. "This contract solidifies the important digital advancements in public health made during the pandemic and expands the CDC's capacity to create a sustainable and long-term approach beyond COVID-19."

This deal is the latest example of Palantir's role in the U.S. and global public health sector.

