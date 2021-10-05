CDC Awards ICF $31 Million Health Surveillance Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a $31 million recompete contract to provide development, operations and maintenance support to the agency's nationwide syndromic surveillance platform, BioSense. The contract has a term of four years, including a one-year base and three one-year options.

BioSense increases the ability of local, state and national health officials to monitor and respond to the harmful health effects of exposure to disease, addiction and hazardous conditions. It has been at the forefront of the nationwide response to COVID-19, continuously monitoring outbreak patterns and trends and alerting health officials of "hot spots" as they emerge.

ICF will work with CDC's Division of Health Informatics and Surveillance and its partners to improve syndromic surveillance efficacy and coverage, national platform sustainability, partner and community outreach and analytic capabilities.

"ICF has supported BioSense since 2014, playing an integral role in the nation's most critical public health threat responses, including the Zika and Ebola outbreaks, the opioid epidemic and analyzing the health impacts of heat waves and other natural events," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We have built strong, trusted partnerships with the syndromic surveillance community and public health partners and bring the technical, analytical and public health expertise needed to continue to modernize and optimize this crucial national resource."

ICF brings together a broad set of public health, health technology and technical support services to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. ICF's innovative approach combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions that meet clients' changing needs.

Read more about ICF's public health and digital transformation services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 7,500 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

