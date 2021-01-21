CDC Foundation Earns 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for 14th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 14th consecutive year, the CDC Foundation has achieved a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. Four stars is the highest rating awarded by Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Only one percent of charities evaluated have received at least 14 consecutive 4-star evaluations.

The CDC Foundation is the independent, nonprofit partner of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In its work, the CDC Foundation helps CDC save and improve more lives through collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.

Charity Navigator provides donors with essential information to give them confidence in both the charitable decisions they make and the nonprofit sector. The core components of Charity Navigator ratings—financial health, accountability and transparency—are measured annually. This 4-star designation also indicates the CDC Foundation adheres to nonprofit sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way.

"In the last year in our efforts to combat COVID-19 the CDC Foundation has built on our relationships with our current donors and developed relationships with many new donors, including both individuals and large and small organizations. It's important all our donors trust how we utilize their generous support to help save and improve lives in the United Stated and around the world everyday as well as during this critical time in our history," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "The commitment to crush COVID takes all of us stepping up, and this recognition from Charity Navigator informs our donors that we are committed to good governance, financial accountability and programmatic impact."

As defined by Charity Navigator, a 4-star rating indicates that a charity has exceeded industry standards and outperforms most charities in its cause. Charity Navigator accepts no funding from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. For more information, visit www.charitynavigator.org.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $1 billion and launched more than 1,000 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 140 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE CDC Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cdcfoundation.org

