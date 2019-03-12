CDC Foundation Launches New Contagious Conversations Podcast

The first season of Contagious Conversations features a series of three in-depth interviews with experts who share their unique perspectives on today's toughest health challenges, including antibiotic resistance, global disease outbreaks, health equality and more. A second season will launch in Spring 2019.

"Contagious Conversations offers compelling insights and advice from individuals who dedicate their lives to the health and safety of America and the world," said Judith Monroe, MD, president and chief executive officer of the CDC Foundation. "Each episode takes listeners behind the scenes to learn more about leaders' career paths, their thoughts about protecting peoples' health and the power of working together for greater impact."

Current Contagious Conversations episodes include:

Episode 1: Outbreaks and Superbugs

Storytelling on the Frontlines with Journalist Maryn McKenna

Independent journalist and author Maryn McKenna describes her path to becoming a journalist, the value of storytelling in reporting complex public health issues, what it's like to report from the frontlines of emergency responses and the impact of antibiotics on the food we eat.

"The point of intersection between public health scientists and journalists telling stories about public health is finding that moment where big data sets can be translated into a narrative that makes sense for the mass audience." – Maryn McKenna

Episode 2: Infrastructure, Inclusivity and the ADA

New Pathways to Problem Solving with Dr. Lex Frieden

Lex Frieden, disability rights activist, architect of the Americans with Disabilities Act and 2017 Fries Prize for Improving Health recipient, shares his personal story, his dedication to independent living for people with disabilities and his memories about working closely with former President George H.W. Bush.

"We have to do everything we can to be inclusive in our planning for the workplace, in our planning for the community, and our planning for the world." – Lex Frieden, MA, LLD

Episode 3: All Lives Have Equal Value

Philanthropy, Optimism and Taking Risks with Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann explains how she came to lead one of the world's largest philanthropies, her thoughts about improving the lives of people everywhere and the power of public-private partnerships.

"A health threat anywhere in the world is a health threat everywhere. So no matter who you are, having a world where people have the chance for a healthy, productive life actually lifts all of us." ― Sue Desmond-Hellmann, MD, MPH

To listen to Contagious Conversations, please subscribe or download on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org/conversations.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the sole entity authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched approximately 1,000 programs and raised over $800 million. The CDC Foundation managed nearly 300 CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 130 countries last year. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE CDC Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cdcfoundation.org

