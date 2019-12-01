CDC Foundation Receives Lead Gift from Walgreens to Support Ending the HIV Epidemic Fund

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Government has embarked on a once-in-a-generation opportunity to leverage data, scientific tools and technology to end the HIV epidemic in the United States by 2030. In support of this proposed national initiative, known as Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America, the CDC Foundation today announced a donation of $50,000 from Walgreens as the first gift to the Foundation's Ending the HIV Epidemic Fund. This fund will be utilized by the Foundation to mobilize financial resources to accelerate and extend the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) work in the Ending the HIV Epidemic response by providing flexible support to fill gaps and provide immediate resources to address the greatest needs.

According to CDC, more than 1.1 million Americans have HIV, and many more are at risk. Led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative will initially focus on 48 counties, Washington, DC, and San Juan, Puerto Rico—where half of HIV diagnoses occur annually—as well as seven states with a substantial rural HIV burden. The initiative aims to reduce the number of new HIV infections by 75 percent within five years and by at least 90 percent within 10 years.

The CDC Foundation's Ending the HIV Epidemic Fund will support priority areas of need, such as:

Digital education strategy and campaign: Developing a national strategy to reach people most at risk for HIV by utilizing digital platforms, coordinating with state and local partners for maximum impact.

Innovative models of community care: Designing disruptive innovation that delivers comprehensive, evidence-based prevention, care and treatment services.

Designing disruptive innovation that delivers comprehensive, evidence-based prevention, care and treatment services. Rural access to care and treatment: Providing high-impact and high-priority treatment and care in rural communities, utilizing readily accessible services and technologies, such as community-based pharmacies and telemedicine.

"On World AIDS day, we are excited to announce this lead gift from Walgreens, which we hope will serve as a catalytic donation to encourage others to step forward and support this critical initiative," said Judith Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "The HIV epidemic has taken hundreds of thousands of lives in this country, and we now have an opportunity to stop the epidemic in its tracks. We must seize this opportunity by working together across all sectors to meet this challenge."

"Walgreens pharmacists were among the first to help AIDS patients ease their suffering in the early stages of the crisis," said Glen Pietrandoni, senior director, patient care and advocacy at Walgreens. "Today, with more than 3,000 HIV-trained pharmacists in communities across the nation who help patients with prevention and treatment, we're proud to support this initiative to help eliminate the virus in this country."

"We are looking for other individuals and organizations to join with us to make what once seemed impossible, possible," said Monroe. "We are actively seeking funding partners in support of this ambitious initiative to end the HIV epidemic in America by 2030."

