CDC Foundation's Contagious Conversations Podcast Features Interview with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky

ATLANTA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) working to tackle the challenges we face as a country to combat COVID-19? How does CDC work with public health partners and others to take on the challenge of health equity? How can public health professionals prepare communities for what might be a new normal? These are some of the topics discussed with CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, in a special episode of the CDC Foundation's podcast, Contagious Conversations, released today.

In this episode of Contagious Conversations, CDC Foundation President and CEO Judy Monroe, MD, talks with Dr. Walensky, who is the 19th CDC director and an influential scholar whose pioneering research has helped advance the national and global response to HIV/AIDS. Prior to CDC, Dr. Walensky served as chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She served on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic and conducted research on vaccine delivery and strategies to reach underserved communities.

This special edition podcast interview is released in honor of National Public Health Week:

Episode 20: A Pivotal Time for Public Heath

A Conversation with CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky

In this interview, Dr. Walensky discusses the career path that led to her new role as CDC director, her experience working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and her vision for the agency that works 24/7 to protect America from health, safety and security threats.

"We are in this pivotal time right now, where you look around and you know that you can do so much good in the world by addressing public health. You know you can take people who didn't have resources and improve their health, and there is nothing more fulfilling than laying your head on the pillow at night and knowing that your actions of that day improve the health of somebody else or improve the health of tomorrow."

- podcast comments from Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky

Contagious Conversations is produced by the CDC Foundation. Dr. Judy Monroe is a guest host of this episode.

"I enjoyed this inspiring conversation with Dr. Walensky," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "Dr. Walensky outlines her vision for CDC and describes the challenges and opportunities we have ahead as the agency works to combat COVID-19."

To listen to Contagious Conversations, subscribe or download on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org/conversations.

