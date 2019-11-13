CDC releases 2019 AR Threats Report

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 AR Threats Report shows that antibiotic-resistant bacteria and fungi cause more than 2.8 million infections and 35,000 deaths in the United States each year—that's at least one infection every 11 seconds and one death from antibiotic resistance every 15 minutes. The new report shows that there were nearly twice as many annual deaths from antibiotic resistance as CDC originally reported in 2013. Since then, prevention efforts have reduced deaths by 18 percent overall and by nearly 30 percent in hospitals. Without continued vigilance, this progress may be challenged by the increasing burden of some infections.