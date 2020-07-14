CDC Selects ICF for Emerging Technology and Design Acceleration Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded a new task order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide emerging technology and design acceleration support services. The task order was awarded under the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract and has a value of $9 million over five years, including one 12-month base and four 12-month option periods.

ICF will combine the latest investments in innovation management, human centered design and rapid prototyping to help CDC in its mission of achieving better public health outcomes. ICF will work with CDC's Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) to develop a governed, repeatable framework to evaluate and implement emerging and modern technologies across CDC public health programs. This framework will help CDC accelerate modernization by providing research, proof of concepts, solution accelerators and additional technical assistance with all forms of emerging IT and more.

"The rate of technological change is accelerating faster than federal IT teams can support," said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. "Once implemented, this new framework will enable CDC's OCIO to identify underlying issues and present the most promising and pragmatic solutions modern technology can offer. We are excited to bring our extensive experience in rapid prototyping to support OCIO's mission of putting public health science into action through IT innovation and modernization."

Over the last two years, ICF has helped federal clients develop over 100 rapid prototypes using modern human centered design best practices and the latest in open source technologies to accelerate individual program adoption of the best ideas from industry. ICF supports nearly every federal agency and a growing set of state and local clients with a wide variety of services, including strategic consulting, analytics, human capital management, cloud-based platform modernization, enterprise cybersecurity, disaster management, resilience planning and more.

Read more about ICF's public health and digital transformation services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements THAT are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

