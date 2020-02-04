CDC's Principal Deputy Director to provide update on coronavirus outbreak at National Press Club Newsmaker Feb. 11

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As additional cases of a novel coronavirus (first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China) are confirmed in the United States, Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide an update on the CDC's ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11.

Topic: 2019 Coronavirus: What We know, What We're Doing

Speaker: CDC Principal Deputy Director Anne Schuchat, MD

Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10:00 a.m.

Location: National Press Club (529 14th Street, NW, 13th Floor)

This press conference will take place in the Club's First Amendment Room, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club free of charge; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.

