CDEL to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 28, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it will hold its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") at China Distance Education Holdings Limited, Conference Room 1, 18th Floor, Xueyuan International Tower, No. 1 Zhichun Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Shareholders listed in the register of members at the close of business on July 31, 2020 are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place. Beneficial owners of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.

Copies of the notice of AGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed and seek adoption from shareholders, the Proxy Statement and the Company's 2019 Annual Report are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cdeledu.com.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

