CDG Introduces Calix Internet Usage Integration for MBS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the recent integration of Calix's internet usage monitoring capabilities into CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise billing and OSS solution. The integration will allow MBS clients utilizing Calix's Support Cloud services to access usage metrics associated with a customer's internet services directly in MBS. The MBS integration produces an interactive chart that can be accessed through the Customer Care module, which shows usage details for an internet service including accumulated download and upload totals, average bit rates, and hourly and daily usage totals.

"Incorporating Calix's internet usage metrics into the MBS system is a great example of an integration that we feel benefits the user experience by simplifying the client's ability to access this information directly through MBS," stated CDG's Vice President of Product Development, Mike Chalk. "Calix services are utilized by many of our current and prospective clients, and this integration is just one of many we have planned with Calix."