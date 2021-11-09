CDL 1000 Appoints Global Strategist and Financial Planning Expert Leon Levin as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CDL 1000, a leading technology/logistics company, announced Leon Levin's appointment as Chief Financial Officer, where he will oversee accounting, pricing, financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, investor relations, internal audit, payroll, procurement, S.E.C. reporting, tax, and treasury functions. He will report to CDL 1000 Founder and CEO Andrew Sobko.

CDL 1000 provides a wide range of AI-driven technology, and cutting-edge end-to-end capacity solutions. Its strategic truck brokerage and intermodal solutions efficiently and effectively move freight throughout the supply chain across the United States. The company is thriving in the post-COVID economy where mobility, technology, and digital brokerage are central to its growth.

"Leon brings decades of public company experience as well as expertise in finance, technology, investor relations, and global strategy," said Andrew Sobko, Founder and CEO of CDL 1000. "He's the ideal choice to drive CDL 1000's continued growth and profitability."

Levin joins CDL 1000 after 17 years as a consultant, where he served multiple clients, including Caterpillar; Navistar; Kraft Foods; AbbVie; Beam Global; BearingPoint; United Stationers; Cushman & Wakefield; Azek; Power Solutions International and Walgreens, as Interim CFO or Controller. He was responsible for the development of financial and operational strategies, implementing financial planning and forecasting processes, M&A activities, IPOs, SEC restatements, streamlining financial reporting, and ERP systems, Shared Services transformation, technical accounting, including new accounting pronouncement rollouts, for these brands.

Levin has extensive expertise in global strategy, financial planning and operations, mergers and acquisitions, and decades of experience in the technology industry. He also has an extensive background in automotive, mining, C.P.G., food/beverages, D.O.D. contracting, commercial real estate, distribution, transportation, retail, e-cigarettes, dealership operations and pharmaceuticals.

Before his consulting career, Levin served as the CFO/COO of North American Operations of Carter & Carter International, publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange. He also served as the Corporate Controller and Interim CFO at Legacy.com.

Levin received his M.B.A. at the Keller School of Management in Finance and Accounting.

ABOUT CDL 1000:

CDL 1000, Inc., is a technology AI-driven, asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) leader. Based in Chicago, Ill., CDL 1000 is a one-stop-shop supply chain solution company handling the full logistical processes between customers worldwide from every point of entry. CDL 1000 combines Augmented Intelligence and human intelligence with AI automated processes. By implementing more Augmented Intelligence solutions, this ultimately allow the company as logistics professionals to do its job quickly while reducing human error and creating massive cost savings.

Artificial and Augmented Intelligence solutions provide an easier and more affordable solution for export customers to help drayage trucking companies to street turn their containers and increase loaded ratio from 50% to over 80%. By matching import and export moves, CDL 1000 Smart Logistics technology is set to save the industry over $20 billion in the United States and over $40 billion worldwide.

