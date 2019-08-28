CDM: Over 100,000 Motel 6 Guests to Receive Compensation from $12 Million Settlement

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals who rented a room at a Motel 6 in the state of Washington between 2015 and 2017 may be eligible to participate in a financial settlement to compensate them for discrimination and privacy violations.

Employees at seven Motel 6 locations in Washington State voluntarily shared guest registry information, such as names, driver's license numbers, and birthdates, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without a warrant — violating their guests' privacy and Washington law. ICE would circle Latino-sounding names, leading ICE to question, arrest and even deport guests.

Over 100,000 guests are entitled to receive restitution from the $12 million USD settlement the Washington Attorney General's Office (AGO) negotiated with Motel 6 to resolve the lawsuit. In order to receive compensation, individuals must submit a claim, which does not require guests to disclose their immigration status, by December 31, 2019.

Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, Inc. (CDM), a binational migrants' rights organization, is working with the Washington Attorney General's Office as one of the claims administrators in the case. The organization is encouraging individuals who may qualify to come forward. CDM was hired to conduct outreach in the United States and in Mexico and investigate claims of guests who may have suffered severe consequences and harms, including questioning, arrest or deportation, as a result of this breach.

"Lives were permanently damaged, and families were torn apart. These egregious violations against equity, dignity and privacy have no place in our communities," said Evy Peña, CDM's Communications Director. "Our goal is to make sure that every guest whose rights were violated — regardless of immigration status or where they are — gets justice."

The amount victims receive will vary depending on the extent of the harm that occurred as a result of having their private information shared with ICE. Even if Motel 6 only shared their name and private guest information, and no other harm occurred, victims may be eligible for recovery for that violation of their privacy. If additional harm occurred, including questioning, detention or deportation, victims may be eligible for additional recovery.

"Don't think twice about it — submit your claims to demonstrate that this is wrong and we shall not tolerate this," said Ramón Flores, a claimant and Motel 6 guest who was deported after his data was given to ICE. "We're all human beings; we are worth the same and deserve respect. The time has come: when justice comes, it comes. We must come together and become stronger as a community."

"Motel 6 violated the privacy rights of tens of thousands of Washingtonians without their knowledge or consent, and paid $12 million to avoid facing my legal team in trial," said Attorney General Bob Ferguson. "We want to ensure everyone whose privacy was violated by Motel 6's unlawful conduct receives some restitution, which is why we're encouraging eligible individuals to file claims."

As part of the settlement, Motel 6 will no longer hand over guest information without a warrant or other lawful basis and train their employees accordingly. The Washington Attorney General's Office will monitor Motel 6's policies and training for the next three years.

Motel 6 guests who believe they may be victims are encouraged to visit www.WashingtonMotel6Settlement.com or call 1-877-307-7268 in the US, 01-800-681-6519 from Mexico or WhatsApp +1 414-708-0437.

There are seven Motel 6 locations in Washington State where the privacy violations are alleged to have occurred.

Motel 6 Everett North

10006 Evergreen Way

Everett, WA 98204

Motel 6 Everett South

224 128th Street SW

Everett, WA 98204

Motel 6 Seattle South

20651 Military Road S.

Seattle, WA 98198

Motel 6 Seattle Airport

16500 Pacific Highway S.

Seattle, WA 98188

Motel 6 Seattle Sea-Tac Airport South

18900 47th Avenue S.

Seattle, WA 98188

Motel 6 Tacoma South

1811 S. 76th Street

Tacoma, WA 98408

(Guests who stayed between January 29, 2017 to March 11, 2017 only)

Motel 6 Bellingham

3701 Byron Avenue

Bellingham, WA 98225

Contact name: Evy Peña

Phone: (+52) 55.5211.9397

SOURCE Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, Inc. (CDM)