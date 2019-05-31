CDN and IP Data Services Market Performance Report 2019 - Financial, Bandwidth and Services Pricing, Technology Investment and Infrastructure Capacities 2005-2020

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CDN and IP Data Services Market Performance 2005-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introducing a multi-year, comprehensive financial, bandwidth and services pricing, technology investment and infrastructure capacities research compendium.

This report is a compendium of a number of reports which include the following:

  • CDNs, Computer Platforms and IP Data Services 2017 - 2020: Revenue and Operations Analytics
  • IP Video Tech Live-to-VOD: CDNs, Cloud Software Platforms and Services
  • Digital Video Value Chain 2017: Workflow to Monetization: CDN, IPTV Software, Desktop, Mobile and Cross-Channel Adtech
  • The Online Value Chain 2010 - 2012: CDNs, OVPs and Video Advertising Networks
  • CDN Business Transformation and Market Analytics 2012 - 2014
  • CDN Operational, Account and Content Vertical Analytics 2012 - 2015
  • CDN 2014 - 2017: Operations and Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvwks9

