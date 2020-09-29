CDNetworks Launches CDN360

A content delivery network that puts you in control

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the global-leading CDN provider, announces the launch of its self-service CDN product – CDN360 (https://www.cdnetworks.com/cdn360/). CDN360 delivers the performance and stability of a traditional content delivery network (CDN) while providing significantly greater flexibility and control. "We are pleased to launch CDN360 as the next generation CDN," said Sergey Nikitin, Director of Product Management from CDNetworks. "CDN360 provides unique self-service capabilities, along with a friendly, yet powerful user interface and API, for seamless integration into your SDLCs."

CDN360 runs NGINX on the edge, allowing users to configure cache behavior using the well-known NGINX configuration syntax. Moreover, CDN360 allows users to customize their service coverage according to their content distribution and budgetary requirements.

Key Features

Ease of use

Created for engineers. Easy to get started by anyone with a minimum background in CDN, yet sufficiently powerful for advanced users as well.





Created for engineers. Easy to get started by anyone with a minimum background in CDN, yet sufficiently powerful for advanced users as well. Seamless Integration

With a rich API, Edge Logic, and processing at the edge, you can implement features at the CDN level without touching an application codebase





With a rich API, Edge Logic, and processing at the edge, you can implement features at the CDN level without touching an application codebase Flexible Cost / Performance management

CDN360 empowers you to self-customize service coverage and manage expenses according to the required performance.





empowers you to self-customize service coverage and manage expenses according to the required performance. State-of-the-art Load Balancing

Dynamic monitoring of the Internet and direct traffic are based on real-time performance metrics and system-load information.





Dynamic monitoring of the Internet and direct traffic are based on real-time performance metrics and system-load information. Familiar NGINX Syntax for edge behavior configuration(Edge Logic)

To process request/response on the edge with familiar tools





To process request/response on the edge with familiar tools Access Control at the Edge

Easy-to-implement sophisticated access-control algorithms with Edge Logic to process requests to protected content at the edge





Easy-to-implement sophisticated access-control algorithms with Edge Logic to process requests to protected content at the edge China Delivery

Over 50 POPs in mainland China with more to come.

Start Using CDN360 Now for Free!

Sign up to $50 free traffic usage without any further commitments:

https://console.cdnetworks.com/subscription/signup/cdn

Product Documentation:

https://docs.cdnetworks.com

About CDNetworks

CDNetworks is a leading global Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider with fully integrated cloud and edge solutions offering unparalleled speed, security, and reliability for prompt delivery of data and web content. The company ensures a fast and secure web experience for any devices, anywhere.

Media Contact

CDNetworks Co. Ltd

[email protected]

www.cdnetworks.com

SOURCE CDNetworks

