CDNetworks Launches Global Edge Computing Platform (Containers and Kubernetes)
CDNW Edge Computing Platform service will help modern enterprises deliver next-generation, ultra-low latency applications, and radically improve end-user experiences
Aug 29, 2019, 06:00 ET
DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, a leading global content delivery network provider, today announced the launch of their much anticipated, first of a kind Edge Computing Platform Service (ECP). CDNetworks customers can now effortlessly deploy and scale-up their microservice container-based applications globally to meet growing business demands with secure, ultra-low latency, high-bandwidth computing.
"CDNetworks Edge Computing Platform dramatically reduced lag time which resulted in an exceptional online gaming multiplayer user experience." - Mathieu Duperre, CEO & Founder Edgegap
The CDNetworks Edge Computing Platform places powerful compute, storage and network resources as close as possible to end-users. Doing so lowers operating costs by up to 40%, reduces data transport, decreases latency and increases data locality. CDNetworks ECP is a container orchestration system built on Kubernetes and Docker for developers to write container-based applications once and deploy them everywhere.
"By leveraging our existing 1500+ global edge locations, CDNetworks will be at the forefront of the burgeoning edge computing services market, supporting our customers in addressing the requirements of new applications such as AI, ML, gaming, IoT and autonomous cars as Edge Computing becomes mainstream over the next decade." - Tim Zou, CEO CDNetworks
CDNetworks Edge Compute Platform features include:
In-house features
- App Auto Deployment
- Security (including Application Monitoring and Reporting System)
- Open APIs
- Public IP Addresses for Customer Pods
- Layer 4/7 Load Balancing
- Customer Portal
- Local-SSD and Persist-SSD Storage
- IPv6 support
Kubernetes features
- Automated Application Deployment
- Self-healing
- Automatic rolling updates
- Horizontal Pod Autoscaling (HPA)
Additionally, CDNetworks Edge Computing Platform comes with all of the advantages of the company's high-performance global network, including:
- 1,500+ global edge PoP locations (ensuring geo-distributed low-latency coverage)
- 50+ Tbps network bandwidth
- <50 ms low latency
- 10 global office locations
About CDNetworks
CDNetworks is a global leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) with a fully integrated Edge Computing solution offering unparalleled speed, security, and reliability for the prompt delivery of web and application content. The company offers users a fast and safe web experience - whether serving B2B or B2C customers, mobile employees or remote offices with content optimized for any device, browser, and network.
About Edgegap
Edgegap is an innovative software start-up based in Montreal, Canada specializing in software development for edge and cloud-native computing. They help gaming studios to dramatically reduce lag and improve online multiplayer gaming experience.
Media Contact
CDNetworks Co. Ltd
1550 Valley Vista Drive
Diamond Bar, CA 91765
info@cdnetworks.com
https://www.cdnetworks.com/
