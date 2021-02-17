CDS Visual Expands Partnerships in US

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual today announced an agreement with Cloud Paradigm to partner together in support of the US Configure/Price/Quote (CPQ) market.

CDS Visual continues to expand its visualization offering, including real-time 3D rendering, dimensioned drawings, downloadable CAD files, augmented reality experiences and integration to all leading CPQ and eCommerce tools. These solutions drive tremendous additional ROI for companies selling configured products, as well as expanding CPQ use into new product areas and sales channels.

"Changes in the selling environment are driving the need for companies to present their products online and give their prospects all the information they need to make a buying decision, including companies selling configured products. CDS Visual solves that challenge, creating an information-rich and immersive online buying experience for customers. Seeing is believing," said Bill Butler, Chief Revenue Officer for CDS Visual. "Partnering with Cloud Paradigm to combine our capabilities and provide service and support to Conga CPQ customers will accelerate adoption of visualization and increase revenues significantly for our joint customers."

Cloud Paradigm's CEO Devang Vasavada added: "We're excited to help bring the benefits of CDS' industry leading 3D visualization tools to our Conga CPQ customer base. It's a perfect time for businesses to reach their customers in new and compelling ways. Being able to configure a product in CPQ and instantly get 3D renderings and dimensioned drawings will dramatically reduce the time and cost it takes to respond to RFP's, getting customers the information they need to make a buying decision faster than ever before."

About CDS Visual:

CDS is the worldwide leader in CAD-based CPQ & eCommerce visualization technologies, and is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Their products integrate with all leading software products.

(408) 550-8820

[email protected]

www.cdsvisual.com



About Cloud Paradigm:

Cloud Paradigm is a premier consulting firm headquartered in Cupertino, CA. They bring deep expertise in Salesforce CRM, and Conga CPQ, CLM to enterprise business transformation initiatives. They are a registered partner of Conga, Salesforce and Copado.

(650) 935-7002

[email protected]

www.cloudparadigm.com

