CDW Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CDW Corp. (NASD: CDW) will replace Total System Services Inc. (NYSE: TSS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23. S&P 500 constituent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is acquiring Total System Services in a transaction expected to be completed after the market close today.

CDW Corp provides integrated information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers. Headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Technology Distributors index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P 500 INDEX – September 23, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED CDW Corp Information Technology Technology Distributors DELETED Total System Services Information Technology Data Processing & Outsourced Services

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

