CE Week Exhibits and Conference to Focus on Smart Home, IoT, 5G and Autonomous Vehicles

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the market for consumer electronic devices and services poised for continued growth, retailers and innovators will be at CE Week to showcase the latest technologies as we approach the holiday season. Conference partners Connect2Car, Gap Intelligence, Mobile Electronics Association and Smart Cities Council who host panels that will discuss trends and polices that will drive revenue and market share. CE Week, a global IFA event, will take place June 12-13, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York.

"As the consumer electronics industry continues advancements in smart home, IoT, 5G and autonomous vehicles CE Week will feature the latest products and services for these evolving markets," said Jens Heithecker, executive director, IFA, producer of CE Week and EVP, Messe Berlin. "We are delighted to be working with leading partner organizations who will provide high level conference programming for retailers, distributors and tech professionals looking to grow their business."

CE Week will kick off on June 12 with a keynote panel, How 5G Will Alter the Retail Landscape, featuring industry thought leaders who will address what to expect from this year's 5G roll outs and will dive into the expected impacts on the industry and how retailers can prepare themselves for this next-gen networking technology.

The Powerful Women in CT panel will feature successful women in the consumer tech and retail industries who will discuss career challenges and how the industry can improve in the areas of inclusion and equality.

Gap Intelligence will host a Black Friday Trends session that will feature executives who will discuss connected devices and decode the buzz around the biggest trends of the season and examine what strategies are ready for prime time and which ones might not be living up to the hype.

The CE Week exhibit floor will feature products from 1 More, Cedar Electronics, Focal, Hyper by Sanho, Kidsconnect, JLAB, SDI (iHome), Olibra by BOND, Remo+, Roidmi, Sharp, Temi, Venable Law Firm, Westinghouse, Whistler and others for the smart home IoT devices, audio and TVs, and autonomous driving tech in time for holiday shopping. The floor will feature two distinct areas for emerging companies and the latest in design solutions:

CE Next – will host emerging companies demonstrating tech products and solutions;

Connected Design – will bring together home tech professionals, architects, builders, and designers showcasing the latest in smart home innovation and design.

About CE Week

CE Week is produced in cooperation with IFA; the world's most significant technology trade show that will take place September 6-11 in Berlin. CE Week is the premier North American business venue for connecting key decision makers, retail buyers and sellers in consumer technology.

