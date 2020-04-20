FULTON, N.Y., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Network of Emergency Resources is pleased to announce an enhancement to its Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS) that will allow program participants to self-print identification placards.

CEAS Announces Just-In-Time 30-day Paper Placards for Enhanced Access Control. Placards are verified by law enforcement using the CEAS mobile verification app at the emergency access location. www.ceas.com

The new CEAS placard document provides a "just in time" alternative to ordering, printing, and shipping physical access cards. Coordinators can now select specific cardholders from their essential employee population and email them a placard, granting them the same access privileges that a traditional CEAS identification card would provide. Documents are used either independently or in conjunction with other CEAS access credentials.

These self-printed documents are specific to an individual, designed solely for the use of the intended holder.

The placard contains identifying information—such as name, company, and photograph—on a background that provides an additional level of fraud prevention. Furthermore, the document includes two different kinds of barcodes, each encoding the cardholder's ID for verification purposes.

Placards are verified by law enforcement officials using the same methods used for checking a traditional CEAS card—with the CEAS mobile verification app for smartphones or visually against a second form of identification. CEAS technical support monitors every outbound placard for quality control and fraud prevention purposes.

Placards are valid for thirty days from the distribution date.

All CEAS placards are distributed with an orientation document to familiarize the user with the proper use of the credential.

To learn more about CEAS and this enhanced access control program, go to www.ceas.com.

For more information about Corporate Emergency Access System (CEAS) or Business Network of Emergency Service, Inc. (BNET):

Phone CEAS Support at 888-353-2638 or use the website contact form: https://www.ceas.com/ceas/contact-us-2/

Stay connected on LinkedIn.

Contact: Peter Picarillo, Executive Director, Business Network of Emergency Resources, 117 Cayuga Street, Fulton, NY, 13069 (888) 353-2638, ext. 1002. BNET is a 501(c)(3) chartered organization since 1999.

SOURCE Business Network of Emergency Service, Inc. (BNET) - CEAS