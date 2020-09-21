CEC Entertainment Debuts "Chuck E. Cheese's Halloween Boo-Tacular" A New Month-Long Event Celebrating Halloween In-Store, At-Home And Online

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one family entertainment venue, is bringing out all the tricks and treats to make this year's Halloween celebration a truly safe and Boo-tacular delight.

CEC ENTERTAINMENT DEBUTS “CHUCK E. CHEESE’S HALLOWEEN BOO-TACULAR”

"At Chuck E. Cheese, we know how much kids and families look forward to the Halloween season. This year, we know celebrations will look a little different and want to make sure Halloween is as safe and special as possible for our families," said CEO of CEC Entertainment, David McKillips. "We're introducing a fully immersive Halloween experience that can be enjoyed safely in-store, at-home and online. This includes new entertainment content, exclusive menu items, touchless in-store trick or treating, daily online activities and exclusive party packages for dine-in, carry-out and delivery – to make it easy for kids of all ages to celebrate safely with Chuck E. Cheese this year and for many years to come."

A Boo-tacular Takeover

When guests visit their favorite Chuck E. Cheese, they will be immediately immersed in a Boo-tacular experience, including everything from a spooky new menu design to Halloween-themed, age- appropriate décor and photo spots. Cast members will be dressed in costume and guests will be entranced by Chuck E.'s new Boo-tacular Dance! Families are sure to be mesmerized by the flavors of the new holiday-inspired menu items, which include:

Pumpkin-shaped Pepperoni Pizza featuring the friendliest Jack-O-lantern smile

Dippin' Dots® Eye Scream with gummy worms

Boo-tacular Oreo® Brownie that's dangerously delish

Candy Corn-Colored Orange Cotton Candy that's out of this world

Not-so-Scary Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Theme Kids Masks available for sale individually or with the Halloween Boo-tacular Bundle

IN-STORE: More Halloween Fun to Scream About

The treats don't stop there! As a part of Chuck E. Cheese's Boo-tacular, guests will find more to enjoy, including:

Throughout October any guest wearing their costume during their visit, or any guest who purchases a 30-minute All You Can Play Card, will receive a free treat bag filled with candy, stickers and other fun surprises.

The debut of "Mr. Munch's Monster Mash-Up," an exciting new entertainment show including vignettes, music videos and a cast member led Chuck E.'s Boo-tastic Dance every hour. This new dance was produced with all CDC guidelines in mind and reinforces our strict safety standards and social distancing as part of the content show.

Every Friday and Saturday night in October, Chuck E. Cheese will also host DJ Munch's Glow Parties from 6 p.m. until close. For $14.99 , guests will receive a treat bag with a collectible play band loaded with 30 minutes of All You Can Play, candy, three glow bracelets and glow tattoos that may be worn as the lights are dimmed and the high-energy Halloween playlist is turned-up. Plus, kids can get their "trick-or-treat fix safely from three designated areas within the restaurant. Cast members will use tongs for a "touchless trick or treating" experience.

Safety is Our First Priority

For the Chuck E. Cheese locations that have re-opened, guests can expect enhanced health and safety protocols. These safety protocols include, but are not limited to:

Temperature checks taken upon entrance and all guests asked to wear their masks

A Kid Check® Selfie, which replaces the traditional hand stamp

Hand sanitizing stations accessible throughout the play and dining areas

All games are spaced out to local guidelines, or a minimum of 6 ft distance

Team members sanitize all play and dining areas as well as restrooms continuously

In-store contactless payments and online ordering available for carryout

Installing upgraded hospital-grade air-filters at each of our open locations

Limited capacity in each location; all entertainment is produced and hosted for the safest experience possible with all social distancing guidelines met

Additionally, to enhance guest safety and ensure a more touchless experience, the brand recently launched e-tickets, eliminating paper tickets and the Ticket Muncher. Instead, guests can see all of their e-tickets earned through their play card and can easily claim individually-wrapped prizes at the Gift Shop.

AT-HOME & ONLINE: Bring the Halloween Fun Home with KIDZ BOP®

Halloween celebrations with Chuck E. aren't limited to in-store only, families can bring home the fun too! With convenient carry-out and delivery services, Chuck E. Cheese is offering a Boo-tacular Family Party Package, featuring:

Two large one-topping pizzas, a Boo-tacular Oreo® Brownie, two treat bags each including $5 in games to use on your next visit, as well asa free KIDZ BOP® Halloween activity sheet and glow in the dark temporary tattoos to enjoy at home, all for $39.99 ( $54.99 Canada ).

Families can keep the party going with a variety of entertainment options available on the Chuck E. Cheese website and social media channels, including its Afternoon Fun Break™ featuring character vignettes, music videos, crafts and interactive activities for kids. This year Chuck E. Cheese will also debut the new Boo-tasic Dance online for kids and families to dance along at home.

For a special treat, Chuck E. Cheese and the #1 music brand for kids, KIDZ BOP®, have partnered to help guests create the ultimate At-Home-Halloween Party. All carry-out and delivery specials will include an activity sheet and glow in the dark temporary tattoos from KIDZ BOP® while supplies last. Throughout the promotion, families can visit www.KIDZBOP.com/Halloween to enjoy Halloween entertainment from Chuck E. Cheese and the KIDZ BOP® Kids, including KIDZ BOP's newest album, "KIDZ BOP Halloween Party!," music videos, and DIY At Home party activities.

For more information and details on which locations have reopened for games and dine in, guests can visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/reopening-directory .

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 570 Chuck E. Cheese restaurants and 122 Peter Piper Pizza stores, with locations in 47 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit our website or connect with us on social media.

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 22 million albums and generated over 6.5 billion streams globally since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com .

KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

