CEC Entertainment, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the 2018 Third Quarter

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third quarter Results (1)

Comparable venue sales increased 2.2% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017, and total revenues increased $7.6 million or 3.6% to $220.9 million in the third quarter. The increase in comparable venue sales was offset by a $1.5 million decrease in revenue due to temporary store closures and a net reduction of four Company-operated venues.

The Company reported a net loss of $9.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2017. The net loss was positively impacted by the increase in Company-operated venue sales, a reduction in overhead expenses as a result of savings initiatives and cost reduction efforts, and lower marketing expenses. These favorable impacts were partially offset by higher labor expenses from wage inflation and increased merchandise costs related to the national launch of All You Can Play and "More Tickets" in the third quarter of 2018. Additionally, the net loss was impacted by a $5.3 million impairment charge related to some of our less profitable locations and a $1.6 million increase in interest expense driven by the impact of the increase in LIBOR rates on our variable rate debt.

"We were encouraged to be able to increase comparable venue sales for the second consecutive quarter," said Tom Leverton, Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on continuing the positive comparable venue sales growth momentum while driving profitability. We were excited by the positive impact of the new All You Can Play game packages and More Tickets Per Play initiatives we launched nationally in the third quarter, and we are optimistic about additional planned initiatives and tests to drive even more improvements to the business."

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2018 was $38.5 million, an increase of $4.0 million from the third quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $84.4 million with net availability of $141.0 million on the undrawn revolving credit facility. There is $980.8 million principal outstanding on the Company's long-term debt.

During the third quarter of 2018, the Company made $19.3 million of capital expenditures, of which $10.4 million related to growth initiatives, $1.1 million related to IT initiatives, and $7.8 million related to maintenance capital expenditures, primarily consisting of game enhancements and general venue capital expenditures.

(1) For our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, see the financial table "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included within this press release.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company's system-wide portfolio consisted of:

Chuck E. Cheese's Peter Piper Pizza Total Company operated 516 41 557 Domestic franchised 26 61 87 International franchised 65 45 110 Total 607 147 754

Conference Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, November 9, 2018. The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 743-8451 or (330) 968-0151 for international participants and conference code 4191749.

A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central Time on November 9, 2018 through 10:59 p.m. Central Time on November 21, 2018. The replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 for international participants and conference code 4191749.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese's and Peter Piper Pizza venues. As America's #1 place for birthdays, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid ®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese's helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese's has donated more than $16 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Peter Piper Pizza, with its neighborhood pizzeria feel, features dining, entertainment and carryout. The solution to "the family night out", Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering a food first, parent friendly experience that reconnects family and friends. As of September 30, 2018, the Company and its franchisees operated a system of 607 Chuck E. Cheese's and 147 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 14 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Jim Howell Erin Gordon EVP & CFO Current Marketing CEC Entertainment, Inc. (312) 929-0514 (972) 258-4525 egordon@talktocurrent.com jhowell@cecentertainment.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and, therefore, involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ from those anticipated, estimated or expected. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:

our strategy, outlook and growth prospects;

our operational and financial targets and dividend policy;

our planned expansion of the venue base and the implementation of the new design in our existing venues;

general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and

the competitive environment in which we operate.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to:

negative publicity and changes in consumer preferences;

our ability to successfully expand and update our current venue base;

our ability to successfully implement our marketing strategy;

our ability to compete effectively in an environment of intense competition;

our ability to weather economic uncertainty and changes in consumer discretionary spending;

increases in food, labor and other operating costs;

our ability to successfully open international franchises and to operate under the United States and foreign anti-corruption laws that govern those international ventures;

and foreign anti-corruption laws that govern those international ventures; risks related to our substantial indebtedness;

failure of our information technology systems to support our current and growing businesses;

disruptions to our commodity distribution system;

our dependence on third-party vendors to provide us with sufficient quantities of new entertainment-related equipment, prizes and merchandise at acceptable prices;

risks from product liability claims and product recalls;

the impact of governmental laws and regulations and the outcomes of legal proceedings;

potential liability under certain state property laws;

fluctuations in our financial results due to new venue openings;

local conditions, natural disasters, terrorist attacks and other events and public health issues;

the seasonality of our business;

inadequate insurance coverage;

labor shortages and immigration reform;

loss of certain personnel;

our ability to protect our trademarks or other proprietary rights;

risks associated with owning and leasing real estate, as well as the risks from any forced venue relocation or closure;

our ability to successfully integrate the operations of companies we acquire;

impairment charges for goodwill, indefinite-lived intangible assets or other long-lived assets;

our failure to maintain adequate internal controls over our financial and management systems; and

other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 , filed with the SEC on March 28, 2018 .

The forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

- financial tables follow -

CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 October 1, 2017 September 30, 2018 October 1, 2017 REVENUES: Food and beverage sales $ 94,023 42.6% $ 98,255 46.1% $ 308,658 44.5% $ 320,085 46.4% Entertainment and merchandise sales 121,611 55.0% 110,633 51.9% 368,633 53.2% 356,274 51.6% Total company venue sales 215,634 97.6% 208,888 97.9% 677,291 97.7% 676,359 98.0% Franchise fees and royalties 5,311 2.4% 4,459 2.1% 15,917 2.3% 13,731 2.0% Total revenues 220,945 100.0% 213,347 100.0% 693,208 100.0% 690,090 100.0% OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Company venue operating costs (excluding Depreciation and amortization): Cost of food and beverage (1) 22,520 24.0% 23,974 24.4% 72,774 23.6% 75,014 23.4% Cost of entertainment and merchandise (2) 9,874 8.1% 7,430 6.7% 27,676 7.5% 22,771 6.4% Total cost of food, beverage, entertainment and merchandise (3) 32,394 15.0% 31,404 15.0% 100,450 14.8% 97,785 14.5% Labor expenses (3) 65,028 30.2% 61,220 29.3% 194,994 28.8% 187,958 27.8% Rent expense (3) 23,851 11.1% 24,259 11.6% 72,615 10.7% 71,484 10.6% Other venue operating expenses (3) 38,232 17.7% 40,561 19.4% 113,363 16.7% 113,277 16.7% Total company venue operating costs (3) 159,505 74.0% 157,444 75.4% 481,422 71.1% 470,504 69.6% Other costs and expenses: Advertising expense 11,058 5.0% 12,083 5.7% 38,010 5.5% 37,702 5.5% General and administrative expenses 13,193 6.0% 13,575 6.4% 39,519 5.7% 42,665 6.2% Depreciation and amortization 24,739 11.2% 27,136 12.7% 76,804 11.1% 83,064 12.0% Transaction, severance and related litigation costs (263) (0.1)% 128 0.1% 463 0.1% 698 0.1% Asset impairments 5,344 2.4% 1,843 0.9% 6,935 1.0% 1,843 0.3% Total operating costs and expenses 213,576 96.7% 212,209 99.5% 643,153 92.8% 636,476 92.2% Operating income 7,369 3.3% 1,138 0.5% 50,055 7.2% 53,614 7.8% Interest expense 19,069 8.6% 17,451 8.2% 56,740 8.2% 51,574 7.5% Income (loss) before income taxes (11,700) (5.3)% (16,313) (7.6)% (6,685) (1.0)% 2,040 0.3% Income tax expense (benefit) (2,213) (1.0)% (5,221) (2.4)% (454) (0.1)% 1,840 0.3% Net income (loss) $ (9,487) (4.3)% $ (11,092) (5.2)% $ (6,231) (0.9)% $ 200 —%

Percentages are expressed as a percent of total revenues (except as otherwise noted). (1) Percentage amount expressed as a percentage of food and beverage sales. (2) Percentage amount expressed as a percentage of entertainment and merchandise sales. (3) Percentage amount expressed as a percentage of total company venue sales. Due to rounding, percentages presented in the table above may not sum to total. The percentage amounts for the components of cost of food and beverage and the cost of entertainment and merchandise may not sum to total due to the fact that cost of food and beverage and cost of entertainment and merchandise are expressed as a percentage of related food and beverage sales and entertainment and merchandise sales, as opposed to total company venue sales.

CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share information) September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,429 $ 67,200 Restricted cash 23 112 Other current assets 75,295 73,419 Total current assets 159,747 140,731 Property and equipment, net 542,896 570,021 Goodwill 484,438 484,438 Intangible assets, net 477,872 480,377 Other noncurrent assets 21,104 19,477 Total assets $ 1,686,057 $ 1,695,044 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank indebtedness and other long-term debt, current portion $ 7,600 $ 7,600 Other current liabilities 100,248 102,689 Total current liabilities 107,848 110,289 Capital lease obligations, less current portion 12,528 13,010 Bank indebtedness and other long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs, less current portion 962,402 965,213 Deferred tax liability 110,921 114,186 Other noncurrent liabilities 236,136 230,198 Total liabilities 1,429,835 1,432,896 Stockholder's equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 1,000 shares; 200 shares issued as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 — — Capital in excess of par value 359,411 359,233 Accumulated deficit (101,430) (95,199) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,759) (1,886) Total stockholder's equity 256,222 262,148 Total liabilities and stockholder's equity $ 1,686,057 $ 1,695,044

CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018 October 1,

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (6,231) $ 200 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 76,804 83,064 Asset impairments 6,935 1,843 Deferred income taxes (3,314) (5,220) Stock-based compensation expense 169 520 Amortization of lease related liabilities (749) (411) Amortization of original issue discount and deferred debt financing costs 3,284 3,410 Loss on asset disposals, net 2,551 5,457 Non-cash rent expense 4,109 3,562 Other adjustments 531 18 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Operating assets (1,547) (626) Operating liabilities (67) 2,374 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,475 94,191 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (55,202) (71,910) Development of internal use software (1,992) (2,520) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 464 424 Net cash used in investing activities (56,730) (74,006) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments on senior term loan (5,700) (5,700) Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction — 4,073 Other financing activities (2,956) (695) Net cash used in financing activities (8,656) (2,322) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 51 492 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,140 18,355 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 67,312 61,291 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 84,452 $ 79,646

CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except percentages)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin") are not recognized terms under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures is appropriate to provide useful information to investors regarding its operating performance and its capacity to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Further, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors, analysts and rating agencies as a measure of performance. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is substantially similar to Credit Agreement EBITDA, a measure used in calculating financial ratios and other calculations under our debt agreements, except for excluding the annualized full year effect of Company-operated and franchised venues that were opened and closed during the year. By reporting Adjusted EBITDA, the Company provides a basis for comparison of its business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA allows for the exclusion of certain non-cash and other income and expense items that are used in calculating net income from continuing operations. However, these are items that may recur, vary greatly and can be difficult to predict. They can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, certain of these items can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, or cash flows as measures of liquidity. These measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and users should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, the Company relies primarily on its GAAP results and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin only supplementally.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods shown:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2018 October 1,

2017 September 30,

2018 October 1,

2017 Total revenues $ 220,945 $ 213,347 $ 693,208 $ 690,090 Net income (loss) as reported $ (9,487) $ (11,092) $ (6,231) $ 200 Interest expense 19,069 17,451 56,740 51,574 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,213) (5,221) (454) 1,840 Depreciation and amortization 24,739 27,136 76,804 83,064 Asset impairments 5,344 1,843 6,935 1,843 Loss on asset disposals, net 513 1,741 2,551 5,457 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange (412) — 283 — Non-cash stock-based compensation (58) 184 169 520 Rent expense book to cash 945 1,192 5,133 4,028 Franchise revenue, net cash received (30) — 712 (344) Impact of purchase accounting — — — 785 Venue pre-opening costs 81 155 105 643 One-time and unusual items 44 1,167 1,511 4,379 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,535 $ 34,556 $ 144,258 $ 153,989 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.4% 16.2% 20.8% 22.3%

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, Inc.