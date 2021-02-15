CeCe Winans to Host "An Evening of Thanksgiving" with Compassion International

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, Compassion International's Compassion LIVE will host 12-time Grammy award winner CeCe Winans and fans to celebrate a season of gratitude as she brings music, joy, encouragement, and special guests Tauren Wells, Carrie Underwood, and Marvin Winans to the computer screen.

The livestream concert, entitled "An Evening of Thanksgiving," will feature the story and music of Winans (from her first solo as a child to her first solo project), praise and worship, and performances of fan-favorite songs that encompass the acclaimed singer's career.

"I am so excited about partnering with Compassion for An Evening of Thanksgiving," says Winans. "There is so much going on in the world, and I believe we could all use a night to forget about the chaos and focus on God and his faithfulness."

By sponsoring a child with Compassion, attendees will receive a free ticket to "An Evening of Thanksgiving," along with access to a separate VIP event that includes exclusive performances and a conversation with CeCe Winans and her family.

Individual tickets to the livestream can be purchased through Eventbrite.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. CST, and the VIP event will begin at 5:30 p.m. CST.

"I am honored to be a part of the mission of Compassion and their years of commitment to helping children who are experiencing unimaginable circumstances due to poverty. And COVID-19 has made those issues even more dire," adds Winans. "The Compassion mission of 'releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name' is ministry that is near and dear to my heart, and I look forward to what we can do together to forever positively change lives."

About CeCe Winans

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Recording and performing as both a solo artist and as a duo with her brother BeBe, CeCe has influenced a generation of gospel and secular vocalists over the course of her astonishing career. She's been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She's sold in excess of 5 million albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like "Count On Me," her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum 'Waiting To Exhale' soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts.

About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 2 million babies, children and young adults. Its child sponsorship program has been validated through independent, empirical research.

