Ceci Carmichael Shares Some Timely Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season Culinary

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a special time of year when friends and family come together. It is when you might host the big holiday feast or sneak downstairs when the kids are asleep to set the gifts around the holiday tree. Then watch their eyes light up the next morning as they rip open their gifts with a fervor that brings about nostalgia for childhood. Of course, with all of the holiday hustle and bustle, the holidays can also be a very stressful time of year.

Ceci Carmichael shares her best hacks this holiday season!

Just in time for the holiday season, lifestyle, culinary expert and TV host Ceci Carmichael is sharing some simple but effective holiday life hacks with Tips on TV Blog to help people avoid some of the stress and enjoy themselves. Carmichael shares some timely strategies and techniques to help people manage their holiday activities in more efficient ways. This is the true definition of a holiday hack!

SUGGESTIONS FOR HOLIDAY HORS D'OEUVRES

Make holiday entertaining a breeze this year by keeping Crunchmaster crackers on hand for all the upcoming get-togethers. They are made with better-for-you ingredients like brown rice, sesame seeds, and flax. For a festive treat, top Crunchmaster Multi-Grain White Cheddar crackers with brie, cranberry sauce, and bacon. The Bacon, Brie, and Cranberry Holiday Melts is a delicious and easy appetizer. Crunchmaster crackers are gluten-free and at only 120 calories per serving, a guilt-free snack. For more information, visit crunchmaster.com.

BEVERAGE SUGGESTIONS TO PROMOTE THE SPIRIT OF HOLIDAYS

This season, "Stellabrate" the holidays with Stella Rosa's sparkling Imperiale line. Impress guests by treating them to America's favorite Italian wine, and pop open Stella Rosa Prosecco with refreshing notes of pear and lemon. Add a fruity twist to sparkling wine with Rosso Lux, bursting with strawberry notes, or for something even richer try Black Lux with juicy blackberry, blueberry and raspberry flavors. There is something for everyone! They also come in special holiday tins perfect for gift giving, as well as minis, perfect for a fun stocking stuffer or to serve individually to guests. They are also perfect to use to make delicious cocktails. For fun recipes, go to stellarosa.com.

HACKS TO HELP MAKE ENTERTAINING EASIER

When throwing a holiday party, every detail matters. A great secret is using Bounty, the Quicker Picker Upper. Its strength and absorbency makes it the go-to paper towel for holiday entertaining. A kitchen hack that may not have been thought of is to wrap a wet sheet or two of Bounty around room temperature bottles and put them in the freezer for a faster way to chill beverages before guests arrive. Another Quicker Picker Upper hack is to thoroughly clean cast iron skillets by pouring a cup of coarse kosher salt into a still-warm pan and scrub off any stuck-on food with a Bounty paper towel, no shredding here! Rinse the pan with hot water and place another sheet of Bounty inside the cast-iron skillet to soak up excess moisture and prevent it from rusting. For more information, visit bountytowels.com.

GREAT TIME-SAVING HOLIDAY DESSERTS

During the holiday season, time-saving ideas are always very important. An effortless way to bring the sweet this season is with Edwards Desserts. Edwards creme pies can be found in the frozen dessert aisle of your local grocer. The pies feature creamy layers and indulgent toppings over a freshly-baked cookie crust. Edwards Desserts come in a dozen delicious flavors like rich Turtle, Chocolate Creme Pie, and perfectly spiced Pumpkin Creme. Drool-worthy desserts that are as simple as one, two, thaw! For more information, visit www.edwardsdesserts.com.

