CECO Environmental Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Date

DALLAS, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) will report its second quarter results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call with investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on August 5, 2020.

Related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website (www.cecoenviro.com) prior to the conference call. Please visit the website to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (888) 346-4547 within North America, (855) 669-9657 within Canada, or Toll/International (412) 317-5251.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for 14 days. The replay may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 344-7529 within North America or Toll/International (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10146531.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer

(888) 990-6670

[email protected]

