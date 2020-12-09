CECO Environmental Awarded Significant Fluid-Handling Equipment Order for Large-Scale Aquarium in Southern China

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. ("CECO," "CECO Environmental") (NASDAQ: CECE), a global leader in air quality and fluid-handling solutions, announced today that a major aquarium in Southern China has chosen CECO Environmental for a significant order to supply 57 Fybroc horizontal centrifugal pumps. The customer's decision to award the project to CECO further positions CECO's Fybroc pump brand as the leading fiberglass pump provider to aquatic and animal care life-support customers in aquarium and marine-related facilities around the world.

Gennaro D'Alterio, Director, Fybroc Global Business Development, explains why the customer chose CECO, "Fybroc pumps are known for their superior performance and reliability over the long term in corrosive environments such as critical saltwater applications, as well as for their energy efficiency and lower maintenance costs. We've been a leader in this market for decades with deep technical expertise and knowledge gained from hundreds of successful installations globally. We offer some of the highest efficiency pumps in this application which translates into overall lower life cycle costs for our customer."

About CECO: CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom-engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, polysilicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others.

Contact: Hila Shpigelman, 469-371-1321, [email protected]

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

Related Links

http://www.cecoenviro.com

