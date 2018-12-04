CECO Environmental Completes The Previously Announced Sale Of Its Zhongli Business In China

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) a global leader in air quality and fluid handling, today announced the completion of the previously announced sale of its Zhongli business, which serves the China coal fired power generation market. All China government approvals were received and the closing was completed on November 30, 2018.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Contact:

Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer

(888) 990-6670

investor.relations@OneCECO.com

