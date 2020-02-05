CECO Environmental Investing in Innovation & Productivity in Southern California With Move to Fullerton

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental is excited to announce that it is making a regional investment to increase its presence in Southern California by moving its Anaheim office location to a newer and more modern location that will enable it to better serve its customers. CECO Adwest, originally rooted in the region as the Adwest Corporation, will upgrade its facilities to increase capacity, build on its legacy of expertise, and further improve its innovation capabilities.

As of March 1, 2020, the CECO Adwest office will move to a new location in Fullerton, California.

Chris Tsourides, President of CECO Industrial Solutions said, "Our growing customer base, and our expanded portfolio of technologies drove our decision to continue to enhance our local team and further our commitment to creating great customer experiences across the region. Unlike other companies, we have one of the most complete offerings in Industrial Air Quality. This mix of brands includes Adwest, CECO Filters, Fisher Klosterman, Flex-Kleen, HEE-Duall, KB Duct, and Kirk & Blum. By combining these premier brands in one location we can offer a complete end-to-end solution focused on solving our customers' toughest challenges that would otherwise require multiple companies to begin to solve it. With this move, our goal is to integrate technologies, enhance innovation, boost communication, and further increase collaboration among employees and customers."

The new Fullerton facility will have a product demonstration room to drive innovation, interaction, and education that helps customers experience the technology and determine the right solution that will achieve their desired end results. The Fullerton office has been equipped with state-of-the-art video conferencing equipment that allows real-time interaction with the CECO team around the globe thus improving speed and productivity while helping our global customers save on travel-related costs.

Our New address will be:

CECO Adwest

680 Langsdorf Avenue

Suite 102

Fullerton, CA 92831

If you are interested in learning more, please reach out to your representative and we will be glad to schedule a visit.

If you have questions, please contact Hila Shpigleman: hshpigleman@onececo.com

We truly appreciate your patience during this transition period. Thank you.

The CECO Adwest/CECO Environmental Team

About CECO:

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

