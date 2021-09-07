CECO Environmental to Present Virtually at the Upcoming 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference and the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in September

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2021. CECO's presentation can be accessed through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal for registered participants and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.cecoenviro/events.com. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Additionally, management will host one-on-one meetings at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on September 22-23, 2021. The related investor presentation can be accessed on the D.A. Davidson conference portal for registered participants and the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.CECOEnviro.com.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving a broad landscape of industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom Engineered Systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.CECOEnviro.com.

Company Contact:

Matthew Eckl

Chief Financial Officer

888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser or Hala Elsherbini

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

[email protected]

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.