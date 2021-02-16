CED Mourns the Passing of Arne Sorenson

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) joins the nation and the global community in mourning the passing of Arne Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International, Inc. Throughout his career at Marriott, Arne Sorenson lent the power of his business leadership to addressing society's most important social and economic challenges. Part of his lasting legacy will be his commitment to action on the central issues of diversity & inclusion. In 2017, as a recipient of CED's Distinguished Performance Award for leading programs that foster diversity in the workplace and champion underrepresented groups, Arne Sorenson shared: "The great saying of our culture is 'Success is never final' and in truth what that means is that no matter how much progress we think we made we cannot rest because there is so much more that we can accomplish." In honor of his life-long commitment to action, let us not rest.

