CED President Murray on White House's Immigration Proclamation

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lori Esposito Murray, President of the Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED), issued the following statement on the Immigration Proclamation that was released on June 22:

"Immigration has been critical to US growth, leading to a larger, wealthier, more dynamic nation overall. The Administration's Proclamation Suspending Entry of Aliens Who Present a Risk to the U.S. Labor Market Following the Coronavirus Outbreak is framed in terms of protecting American workers during a severe contraction of the economy and high unemployment levels. Instead, the proclamation risks slowing the economic recovery, reducing job growth and depriving the US of the strength and ingenuity of the contributions of immigrants to our nation and that of their descendants for decades to come.

"CED has proposed a series of reasoned solutions in the nation's interest that Congress and the Administration should enact to ensure that US immigration better promotes our long-run economic growth and prosperity. But the Administration's proclamation moves US immigration policy in the wrong direction with negative consequences.

"Welcoming talented immigrants from a variety of skill and education backgrounds to fill roles as students, caretakers, scientists, doctors, nurses, IT experts and other occupations often has positive, complementary effects on other US workers — spurring innovation, creating new jobs and facilitating work. The immigrants prevented or discouraged by the proclamation from coming to the US to study or work will make their contributions elsewhere."

