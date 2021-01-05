CED Urges Congress to Focus on Economy & Pandemic, Not Squander Time Undermining Election Outcome

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee for Economic Development of The Conference Board (CED) issued the following statement regarding this week's congressional joint session to count electoral votes:

The 117th Congress should not be squandering precious time and resources undermining the election outcome, which has been certified by Democratic and Republican state officials across the United States. Congress needs to provide leadership that is laser focused on getting Americans safely back to work and bringing the nation together to defeat the pandemic and restore American competitiveness.

