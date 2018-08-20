Cedar Electronics Names Gail Babitt Chief Executive Officer

Gail is best known for her ability to transform businesses for increased productivity and profitability. Prior to joining Cedar, Gail served as the Chief Financial Officer for Heartland Automotive, the largest Jiffy Lube franchisee with over 500 store locations. The board and ownership for Cedar were lenders at Heartland, and, as such, were familiar with Gail and her ability to deliver results.

"I am honored to have been chosen by the board to lead Cedar, a company with such amazing brands, products and employees. I firmly believe that we can rely on our innovative history and customer centric approach to continue to be the leader in our product categories. I look forward to supporting our executive team and our employees in partnering with our customers to drive growth for our company," said Gail Babitt.

About Cedar Electronics

Cedar Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics products, possesses a portfolio of industry leading brands, including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT and Snooper. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Cedar is the largest designer & marketer of radar detection systems at every price point in every sales channel and the industry leader in Citizens Band radios. Cedar continues to aggressively grow its portfolio with an ever-expanding family of products that include dash cams, power inverters, portable jump starters, driver alert and information applications and more.

Media Contacts:

Mark Karnes

Cobra Electronics | Escort Radar

(773) 804-6290

mkarnes@cedarelectronics.com

SOURCE Cedar Electronics

Related Links

http://cedarelectronics.com

