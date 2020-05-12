Cedar Gate Technologies Adds Appropriate Care Measures to its Value-based Care Analytics System

GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance analytics company, today announced a partnership with the Global Appropriateness Measures Group (GAM), founded by Martin Makary, M.D., M.P.H., to add their appropriate care measures to its value-based care performance analytics system.

GAM and Dr. Makary are champions for the use of analytics to improve clinical quality and cost by promoting appropriate care in health care delivery systems. GAM's proprietary measures educate and enable physicians to change real-time practices that are deemed inappropriate, costly and potentially dangerous.

"We are proud to partner with GAM and add Dr. Makary's appropriate care measures to our value-based care analytics system," said Henry DePhillips, M.D., chief medical officer at Cedar Gate. "They will not only help our clients improve clinical quality and cost for patients but also help reduce the estimated $500-$700 billion in annual cost associated with inappropriate care."

With the new agreement, Cedar Gate will add more than 80 appropriate care measures into its value-based care performance analytics system, ISAAC™. Additional measures will be added as they are developed. The measures will be used to improve clinical quality and cost at the physician-level, and to provide clinician profiles and performance data for physicians' scorecards.

"The Global Appropriateness Measures Group is very excited to partner with Cedar Gate to enhance their value-based care analytics system with appropriate care measures," said Will Bruhn, chief operating officer, Global Appropriateness Measures Group. "GAM's mission is to promote high-value, high-quality health care with real, actionable data, and by working with Cedar Gate we believe we are taking a giant step forward toward accomplishing our mission."

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate) is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago based private equity firm. In 2018 Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, became part of the ownership group.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to enable them to meet and exceed the performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Cedar Gate systems are helping clients realize value from over $91 billions of medical spend associated with risk-based contracts and programs that affect 3.2 million covered lives. We are the leading provider of prospective bundled payment solutions with 20+ years of experience and having processed more than 2.25 million distinct bundles.

To learn more, go to cedargate.com.

About the Global Appropriateness Measures Group

The Global Appropriateness Measures Group (GAM) is a collaboration of healthcare experts committed to the goal of measuring high-value care and reducing waste. Using the principles of practice pattern measurement, clinical wisdom, and medical evidence GAM seeks to promote a safer, higher quality and more efficient healthcare system.

