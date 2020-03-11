Cedar Point Sports Center Hosts 160 Teams in Inaugural Volleyball Tournament

"Teams came from all over the region to play at Cedar Point Sports Center for this event," said Wes Hall, General Manager of Cedar Point Sports Center. "Hosting the first major tournament was years in the making, thanks to the forward-thinking leaders at Cedar Fair. It was the realization of their vision for an indoor sports destination and a lot of hard work from everyone who has been part of the project."

Based out of northern Tennessee, Ethos Volleyball hosts girls and boys volleyball tournaments throughout their region and is committed to being one of the premier volleyball clubs in the nation. Throughout the years, Ethos Volleyball players have gone on to play at the collegiate level in Divisions I, II, and III, NAIA and NJCAA.

"We were really excited to bring the event to Cedar Point Sports Center. We expected a first-class experience, and everything exceeded our expectations," said tournament director Andy Cavins. "We were able to bring teams from Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and all the way from Canada, and the reviews were raving from all the participants. We consider the event a great success and look forward to years of great partnership."

Ethos Volleyball will be back at Cedar Point Sports Center in March when the facility hosts the "Queen of the Coaster." To date, Hall and his team at the Cedar Point Sports Center have more than 35 local, regional, and national events booked for 2020. These include a mix of both girls and boys events spread across a variety of sports; volleyball, basketball, cheer, and futsal being the main sports. Many of the event owners that are hosting tournament at the facility have committed to holding multiple events in 2020.

To date there have also been non-sports events held and the facility including a New Year's Eve Gala and a local food show, and the complex with be hosting an annual Rotary pizza challenge and an annual home show in the near future.

Cedar Point Sports Center is the Midwest's ultimate sports, events and entertainment destination. Located in Sandusky, Ohio along the scenic North Coast and Lake Erie, this state-of-the-art facility pairs incredible events with the world's best amusement park destinations, Cedar Point. With 145,000 square feet, there's more than enough room to host world-class sports tournaments, community events, and parties. Cedar Point Sports Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

