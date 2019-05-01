Cedarville University Student Studies Dangers of Hygiene Products

CEDARVILLE, Ohio, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toxic shock syndrome, harmful chemicals and environmental waste are major risks of women's hygiene products. Senior Industrial and Innovative Design (IID) major Rebekah Jerschina from Cloverdale, Oregon, is researching the global wellness market to help solve these problems.

After taking an emergency medical technician (EMT) course at Cedarville in 2017, Jerschina discovered an interest in the medical field. This new passion, combined with her IID studies, sparked the idea for a capstone project on women's health and, specifically, hygiene products.

Jerschina began her research by talking with industry professionals and performing consumer research. She found that many current hygiene products are hazardous to women's health. They could lead to toxic shock syndrome, a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection, or other health complications from hazardous chemicals in the products. Additionally, current hygiene products impact the environment with large amounts of waste.

Before exploring new product designs, Jerschina researched women's experiences and opinions. She created a social media campaign for women to voice their frustrations with current products, including pads, tampons and menstrual cups. After reviewing responses from 300 women of all ages and geographic backgrounds, Jerschina discovered that women's top priority was a product that "doesn't inhibit them from leading active lives."

Jerschina started designing a prototype for a new product by focusing on a simple design that would prevent leakage and eliminate environmental waste. She built her prototype using a flexible silicone material that seals liquid-tight and adjusts in size.

"I got the idea from a heart stent or a Chinese finger trap," Jerschina said. "You could squish it up so small that it would fit inside of an applicator; you would then insert it and it would expand inside the body. I wanted to create something that is as easy to apply as a tampon but has the reusability and length of use as a menstrual cup."

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu .

SOURCE Cedarville University

Related Links

http://www.cedarville.edu

