CedCommerce joins hands with the Cdiscount Marketplace: Empowering merchants to facilitate seamless multichannel operations for free

SHERIDAN, Wyo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a leading eCommerce solution provider, announced its strategic partnership with Cdiscount Marketplace, one of Europe's most powerful marketplaces providing leading eCommerce capabilities for merchants of all sizes.

As the number of ecommerce and cross-border sales continues to climb, merchants increasingly seek to create modern and frictionless shopping experiences to meet evolving consumer expectations. CedCommerce's suite of integration solutions is designed to scale with business growth and helps merchants running their stores on Magento , WooCommerce and Opencart to seamlessly connect with Cdiscount Marketplace for free.

To support merchants in their effort to begin selling into Europe, the integrations further facilitates simplified multichannel operations by enabling:

Expedited onboarding to help merchants sell quickly,

One-click bulk upload process,

Steady Multi-Account Connectivity

Real-time Catalog and Inventory Synchronization,

Centralized order management enables merchants to cancel, or fulfill orders within their store

New merchants onboarding through CedCommerce will get the added benefits of free registration services for the first three months and will be aligned with a dedicated Cdiscount account manager from the first steps.

"CedCommerce always believes in creating new opportunities for businesses. Especially in these post-pandemic times when they need it the most," said Mr. Abhishek Jaiswal, CEO, and co-founder at CedCommerce. "The collaboration with Cdiscount is an excellent addition to our already strong multichannel capabilities. This is a next step to help merchants better facilitate online ecommerce and cross-border operations".

Sell on Cdiscount Marketplace, the French leader of e-commerce , to reach 23 million unique users per month.

"Great service by CedCommerce, we brought Cdiscount Extension and it works fine. We asked for some little customizations and they helped us very fast and for free. Really recommended!" quotes Fabio Palumbo .

Leverage CedCommerce's 365/24/7 support service with dedicated English account managers to help you through your sales journey.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading eCommerce solution provider committed to connecting and optimizing global commerce by maximizing merchants' sales and presence by simplifying and automating their multichannel selling processes.

Having served over 30,000 merchants globally, CedCommerce helps them build their marketplace from scratch and caters to website owners by improving their website's ranking through expert digital marketing services.

