CEEK Virtual Reality Release New Content From Island Records Artists Jessie Reyez, Bon Jovi, And Demi Lovato

CHICAGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEEK Virtual Reality is pleased to announce a collaboration with UMe in which CEEK will release premium, virtual concerts through CEEK's content streaming platform. With access to opportunities with UMG's top tier artists, Ceekers (users of the CEEK platform) are offered behind-the-scenes content and exclusive interviews. Some of the original content newly released include Bon Jovi and Demi Lovato. Also, as part of this collaboration, CEEK was invited to join Island Records 60th anniversary which captured a sit-down conversation with Island founder Chris Blackwell and president Darcus Beese as well as Grammy® nominated Island artist Jessie Reyez mini-concert and interview.

"To see fans engage in virtual experiences with their favorite artists in ways they've never been able to before is an exciting endeavor and something I wanted Island to be a part of. Having artists such as Jessie Reyez, Demi Lovato and Bon Jovi team up with CEEK is just the beginning of where we see ourselves aligning," comments Darcus Beese, President, Island Records.

"The VR experience has evolved from when we first started with CEEK several years ago. As the technology and accessibility advances, we are able to expand the experiences with more artists," adds Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe.

"We are honored to have these world class icons sharing exclusive entertainment experiences on the CEEK platform, especially during this time of social distancing and beyond," CEEK VR CEO and Founder, Mary Spio said. "CEEK's mission of helping performers monetize content virtually is more vital than ever. We're excited to play our part in helping fans connect with their favorite artists through great entertainment experiences while staying safe at home."

As part of Island Records 60th Anniversary, Reyez performed her songs including "Gatekeeper," "Figures," and "Crazy." Along with the mini-concert, she gave one of her most personal interviews to date and can be viewed currently on ceek.com. Jessie Reyez's debut studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us for FMLY/Island Records is out now.

CEEK's relationship with UMe has allowed access to A-list artist opportunities and earlier this year, Bon Jovi filmed a 360 Virtual Experience exclusively for CEEK which included songs from their upcoming album Bon Jovi 2020 a behind-the-scenes look at their music videos, and a candid interview with the band.

CEEK also launched content from multi-talented and multi-platinum artist Demi Lovato, who shared a behind-the-scenes look at her new music video "I Love Me" as well as a face-to-face interview with CEEK. The video, filmed in 360, shares Demi's vision for the video, her songwriting process, and highlights of her career.

All 360VR experiences will be exclusively available on the CEEK platform which is available for download on iOS, Android, Facebook Oculus, HTC, etc. and can be viewed through CEEK's mobile Virtual Reality headset. Anyone without a headset can also easily access CEEK's content in 2D on desktops, laptops, and tablets via www.ceek.com

Historically, virtual reality used large cameras arrays that were cumbersome and noticeable in the environment, but now VR has evolved to smaller-sized cameras with rich colorscapes, high-quality images and can unobtrusively integrate into a background to get closer to the action and capture real moments with artists being natural, not noticing that a camera is on them.

As part of this initiative, CEEK and UMe will continue to release new content and 360VR experiences on an ongoing basis throughout this year featuring some of the world's most iconic artists.

Additionally, CEEK just released their first ever CEEK 360 headphones. The physics-based audio technology accurately reproduces depth, range, perspective, and distance of sound with an ultra-deep bass, and 3D directional technology that allows users of the headphones hear sound above, below and from multiple directions unlike traditional headphones where users only hear sound from left and right speakers.

A BOUT CEEK VIRTUAL REALITY:

CEEK is a streaming platform for virtual events and experiences featuring some of the biggest names in music. An award-winning developer of premium virtual and augmented reality experiences; CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable. CEEK is synonymous with www.virtualrealityconcerts.com.

CEEK VR simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, attending a sporting event and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time. CEEK creates, curates and distributes live streaming concerts and Virtual Reality content for top-class partners using patented headsets and CEEK's VR platform.

The CEEK VR executive team comes with a proven track record of industry leaders ranging from Microsoft, Boeing, The Walt Disney Company, DreamWorks SKG, 20th Century Fox, NFL, Verizon and Zynga.

ABOUT UMe:

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) is the centralized U.S. catalog and special markets entity for UMG. Working in concert with all of the company's record labels, UMe provides a frontline approach to catalog management, a concentration of resources, opportunities in new technologies and an emphasis on strategic marketing initiatives to engage all types of consumers across multiple entry points and platforms.

ABOUT ISLAND RECORDS:

Since Chris Blackwell first started Island Records in Jamaica 60 years ago, it has remained one of the world's most legendary record labels and a coveted destination for new and established artists across genres. Its unique ethos has provided the platform for launching some of the biggest influential artists across the spectrum. Today, Island is home to a diverse roster with artists such as Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Jessie Reyez, Skip Marley, Jac Ross, Emotional Oranges, Bishop Briggs, Sean Paul, The Killers, Tove Lo, Bon Jovi and more. After celebrating 60 years of history and musical influence, Island Records moves into 2020 celebrating 'Marley '75,' which honors the 75th birthday of music legend Bob Marley.

SOURCE CEEK.com

Related Links

http://www.ceek.com

