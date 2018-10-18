Ceek Women's Health Introduces Nella™ VuSleeve™

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The groundbreaking women's health-focused medical device company Ceek Women's Health announced it will launch Nella VuSleeve, a first-in-class device that works with most reusable and single-use specula to retract vaginal sidewalls during routine examinations.

Focused on developing innovative products in obstetrics and gynecology, Ceek Women's Health is a medical device company led by a group of highly experienced, passionate women committed to improving women's healthcare experiences.

The Nella VuSleeve is a professional solution for retracting vaginal sidewalls, improving visualization and access to the cervix. It eliminates the need for unprofessional work-arounds to retract tissue, such as the use of a cut condom or finger from an exam glove. Nella VuSleeve is also designed to improve patient comfort by allowing a smaller more comfortable speculum to be used more effectively on a patient. It may also support improved sampling in women with elevated BMI and multiple vaginal births.

Founder and CEO Fahti Khosrowshahi said, "We're very excited to introduce a new device to women's healthcare providers and their patients that helps improve patient quality of care. We were pleased to see the benefits of the VuSleeve validated in our clinical study."

Spencer Kellogg, MD, OB-GYN at Baptist Hospital in Miami, Florida, used the VuSleeve as an investigator in Ceek's pre-launch VIOLET Study. "After testing the VuSleeve in a clinical study, it's clearly the single most effective way to comfortably retract vaginal sidewall tissue. All OB-GYNs should have this available in their office. The Ceek team is uniquely insightful in finding solutions that benefit both providers and patients."

The VuSleeve is the first product in the Nella product line, a clinically tested and thoughtfully designed range of vaginal specula and accessories that benefit both patients and clinicians during gynecological exams and procedures. Created with all patients in mind, Nella products also specifically address the needs of overlooked patient segments, including women with vaginal atrophy, laxity or excess tissue.

About Ceek Women's Health

Ceek Women's Health is a medical device company committed to transforming the delivery of gynecological care by bringing women's needs to the forefront. Its core team of experienced women are from healthcare and design backgrounds and are dedicated to improving women's experiences in the exam room. ceekwomenshealth.com

