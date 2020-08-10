CEI Names John Rogan President

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), a provider of leading-edge consulting, technology and digital solutions, has named John Rogan as its President.

Mr. Rogan is a veteran of the consulting industry, with more than 35 years of experience as a sales leader. Rogan comes to CEI from Sogeti (a part of CapGemini), where he was Chief Sales Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Sales. He built a track record of success in his distinguished career, rising from Account Executive to various regional and then global sales leadership roles. During his tenure, he drove growth through an account-centric model and diverse partnerships to drive value to clients.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to lead the highly-talented CEI team," explains Mr. Rogan. "CEI brings innovation to its clients through a diverse and comprehensive set of offerings and alliances, with a focus on solutions that are critical to helping organizations adapt to the new normal – Mobile Applications, Cloud, DevOps, Analytics and AI, Human-Centered Design, Managed Services and flexible talent solutions. I look forward to delivering value to our clients in a strategic and collaborative relationship."

"John's account-centric approach and track record of success leveraging national alliance partnerships is a great complement to the depth and breadth of our end-to-end service offerings at CEI," said D. Raja, CEI Founding Partner and Chairman. "Under his leadership, we will continue our evolution as a trusted advisor that works hand in hand with our clients to solve their toughest business problems."

For more than 27 years, CEI has been committed to providing exceptional technology solutions and services to companies in the Mid-Market through the Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, CEI has regional offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Virginia Beach. Our global locations include Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

About CEI

As a trusted technology partner, CEI delivers solutions that help our clients transform their business and achieve meaningful results. From strategy and custom application development through application management – our technology and digital experience services are tailored to meet each unique need of our clients. Our staffing solutions bring specialized skills to complement our clients' workforce and project requirements. Our alliances include Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud. We are a NMSDC Certified Minority Vendor. For more information, visit us at www.ceiamerica.com.

