CEI Studio Inc Announces the Aly Daly Design Bespoke Hardware Collection Launch Event

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEI Studio Inc. presents the launch of the Aly Daly Design signature cast cabinet and door Hardware Collection on March 20th at the Pacific Design Center. The launch will bring out top design curators and press to be introduced to Daly and her collection. The launch coincides with West Week at the Pacific Design Center which is sponsored by Town&Country, Veranda, Interiors, BOH, Traditional Home, Luxe, LALA, Chairish and DesignLA to name notables.

ALY DALY DESIGN BESPOKE HARDWARE COLLECTION LAUNCH

Interior Designer Aly Daly Launches Bespoke Hardware Collection

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20, 2019

CEI Studio Inc.

11:00AM - 4:00PM

8687 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood CA 90069

Aly Daly's clients include well known personalities in Hollywood, high-level executives, fashion designers and more. Daly was inspired by her love for nature, travel and her experiences with her elite clientele worldwide to capture and create true visionary pieces for any luxurious home environment.

About the Aly Daly Design Hardware Collection

The Hardware Collection evokes luxury, beauty and nature for your home. Within the collection you find the Driftwood Series where each piece, found and collected from beaches around the world, hold their namesake, the Elements Series is Inspired by shapes in nature and of the elements and the Life Series pays homage the mysteries of the cycles of life in nature. The birth of a magnificent tree still comes from the tiniest seed, a mighty shark from the smallest egg case… the beauty of divine design.

About Aly Daly (AlyDaly.com)

Aly Daly is an American Interior designer that founded her firm in 2004 based in Los Angeles, CA. For over 20 years, Daly has been designing and creating residential and commercial environments worldwide for TV personalities, models, musicians, high-level executives and fashion designers such as Herve Leger, BCBG MAXAZRIA, Calvin Klein Inc., Gianni Versace, Perry Ellis and more. Daly's most notable project has been the total redesign of the 30,000 square-foot estate of Max and Lubov Azria, which has been featured in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor and many more publications worldwide. Additionally, Aly Daly was profiled in Design Bureau Magazine's special edition publication "Inspiring Interiors" featuring a "collection of the best interior design around the world."

Press contact

Melissa McAvoy

Luxury Experience & Co.

310.779.8501

SOURCE Aly Daly