CEIA USA Showcases Enhanced Power Cube SA/80 Generator Series and Master Control Unit Software at IMTS 2018

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIA USA, a leading provider of Induction Generators, Control Units and Optical Pyrometers will showcase the enhanced CEIA POWER CUBE SA/80 series and the CEIA Master Controller V3 Plus multifunction industrial control unit at the IMTS 2018 conference, booth #236042 in Chicago, IL.

CEIA Power Cube SA/80 Series Generators

The advanced POWER CUBE SA/80 series generators adds 75, 150 and 200 kW with a frequency range from 25 to 100KHz to the existing power levels of 25 kW, 50 kW and 100 kW. Designed for high efficiency (higher than 96%) and maximum operational flexibility, the SA series Generators are equipped with an Auto-Learn function that allows automatic configuration of the Generator's internal parameters, which reduces the machine set-up time and a consequent reduction in customer operating costs. The Generators, with exclusive microprocessor control software, adapts in real time to changes in workload and automatically modifies the internal coupling circuit to maximize the transferred energy and avoid energy waste.

The Master Controller V3 Plus is a multifunction industrial control unit designed for the programming and the automatic management of heating cycles. Connected to the wide range of CEIA Induction Generators and the CEIA line of SLE Optical Pyrometers, the Master C V3 + allows central management and control in closed loop of the Generator's output power with a maximum loop timing control of 0.5ms

POWER CUBE SA/80 Highlights‎

Simple and fast programming of operating parameters with the new Human Machine Interface (HMI) touch screen, available on all CEIA SA Generators

Features the exclusive CEIA Data Log system and integrated Web Server that enables access to the Generator's internal Web Server to program, analyze the remote data log and interface with SCADA/ DCS systems via an Ethernet TCP / IP

Excellent for all traditional heat treatment applications such as selective hardening, brazing, annealing, forging, hot forming, melting and for all continuous heating cycle applications, where accurate control of the process parameters and stable and constant output supply Generator power are required

Master Controller V3 Plus Highlights

A thermal profile option provides up to 20 programmable temperature and time segments per process and up to 100 different storable processes

A wire feeder control to control up to two independent wire feeders and optimized version for tin soldering

No client software required, only web browser

Zero configuration network for simple setup

These solutions are available now. Further data and practical demos available upon request.

About CEIA USA Induction Heating Systems:

For more than 30 years, CEIA has been manufacturing High and Medium frequency Induction Generators that feature very high-energy efficiency and minimum operating costs. This extensive experience, along with continuous and scrupulous technological research, ensures CEIA products offer the highest quality and safety standards. CEIA USA Induction Heating Systems provide a wide range of generators (Power Cube), control units (Master and Power Controllers), optical pyrometers (SH Series), wire solder dispensers (WF Series) and a complete line of accessories to customers in North America. For more information, visit www.ceia-usa.com

SOURCE CEIA USA

