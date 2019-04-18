Cejka Executive Search Names Paul Esselman as President

ST. LOUIS, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cejka Executive Search, a nationwide leader in healthcare executive search, is pleased to announce the promotion of its Senior Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Paul Esselman, to President of the firm.

"Paul is truly one of the most impressive retained search executives I have ever met," said Kevin Clark, President and CEO, Cross Country Healthcare. "As a nationwide leader, he is very well known and respected among healthcare executives in North America, and I'm excited to have him lead Cejka Executive Search."

Esselman has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare executive search industry, and is a recognized national thought leader on healthcare executive leadership development and talent management. In his new role as President, he will continue to provide counsel to healthcare executive leaders on talent, organizational development and succession planning strategies while providing strategic oversight and operational direction for the Cejka Executive Search team.

"I have had the pleasure of working alongside a team of incredible professionals at Cejka," adds Esselman. "I look forward to continuing the work we have done and expanding our commitment to building the client and talent relationships that have been instrumental in our firm's success."

Prior to joining Cejka Executive Search, Esselman successfully led sales and marketing and other transformative initiatives in the biotechnology industry. He leverages his diverse industry experience to help build high-performing teams at leading health care organizations, including hospitals and health systems, academic institutions, physician group practices and managed care.

Esselman earned his Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, and is a member of MGMA, ACHE and HFMA. A recognized industry spokesperson, Esselman is active on the speakers' circuit and often quoted in media outlets, including Becker's Hospital Review, Modern Healthcare and Physician Leaders.

ABOUT CEJKA EXECUTIVE SEARCH

Cejka Executive Search ranks among the top five largest healthcare executive search firms in the United States, providing services exclusively to the healthcare industry for more than 35 years. Cejka Executive Search partners with organizations nationwide to identify and recruit talented C-level executives, physician leaders, key members of senior management and academic medicine faculty. Cejka Executive Search is a Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. company, a diversified leader in healthcare staffing services.

ABOUT CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our more than 30 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 69 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

