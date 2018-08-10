Celadon Logistics earns another Top 100 3PL spot from Inbound Logistics

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celadon Logistics was again named to Inbound Logistics' annual Top 100 Third-Party Logistics Providers list, the fourth year in a row for the company.

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Providers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers they feel are best equipped to meet and surpass their readers' evolving outsourcing needs.

"Celadon Logistics continues to provide the logistics, transportation and supply chain solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the speed, visibility, flexibility and control that drives successful supply chains," said Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to global supply chain and logistics challenges.

"We're simply providing the best capacity and supply chain solutions we can for our clients," said Jay Frieden, President of Celadon Logistics. "This repeat recognition from Inbound Logistics is just more validation for the work we're doing."

The recognized service providers are companies that, in the opinion of Inbound Logistics' editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' unique supply chain and logistics needs.

"Celadon Logistics offers a diverse, wide-reaching suite of services, and that's due mostly to the experience and continued growth of our team," Frieden said. "This past year, we've had the opportunity to expand into larger facilities in our Dallas; Columbus, Ohio; and St. Louis markets because of our team's growth."

Frieden said the Celadon Logistics team has also organically grown its business development group to expand its network size across North America. They've also bolstered and realigned their leadership model to "help us deliver creative solutions to our customers," he said.

Celadon Logistics is headquartered in Indianapolis and is a subsidiary of Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCPink: CGIP). Its capacity and supply chain solutions span the entire NAFTA region, and its partners span from coast to coast and across both borders.

Celadon Group, Inc. (www.celadongroup.com), through its subsidiaries, provides long-haul, regional, local, dedicated, intermodal, temperature-controlled and expedited freight service across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also operates Celadon Logistics Services, which provides freight brokerage services, freight management, as well as supply chain management solutions, including warehousing and distribution.

Celadon Logistics is an award-winning third-party logistics provider based in Indianpolis, IN. They provide customized solutions in supply chain management, warehousing and truck brokerage. The Logistics team works with customers to optimize material flow throughout their supply chain through a vast consolidation network in the NAFTA region.

Inbound Logistics is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

