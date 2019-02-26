Celeb-Backed Dance-Based Fitness Concept Hosts Inaugural Pop-Up Experience in Atlanta

ATLANTA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AKT – a dance-based cardio concept offering a unique combination of four modalities: DANCE, BANDS, CIRCUIT AND TONE – announced today the first leg of its inaugural national tour will be held in Atlanta on March 23. As the celebrity namesake brand gears up for expansion across the United States through franchising, it has targeted Atlanta as a primary development market. The brand has room to develop 16 territories in the greater Atlanta area over the next few years.

To give potential investors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the AKT experience, for one day only, founder Anna Kaiser herself will bring AKT to Midtown Atlanta's Atlantic Station at 260 18th Street NW, Suite #10110. During the pop-up event, Kaiser will host two 60-minute AKT Signature Dance classes –at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. In addition to the classes, potential investors and fitness enthusiasts can enjoy light refreshments and giveaways to add to the experience. Each class can accommodate up to 40 participants, those interested can register online at https://offers.theakt.com/atl_popup.

"Atlanta's renowned hip-hop and dance scene paired with its positive economic climate makes it an optimal market for expansion," said Melissa Chordock, president of AKT. "We are thrilled to bring our first-to-market, dance and interval-based fitness technique to Atlanta – America's hub for dance and entertainment – with this fun, fresh concept and reinvigorate the local fitness scene."

Founded in New York City by international fitness expert and celebrity trainer, Anna Kaiser, AKT's groundbreaking fitness technique strengthens the body and mind through a comprehensive program made up of a customized mixture of its four core modalities – DANCE, BANDS, CIRCUIT AND TONE. AKT is touted amongst some of the "fittest" influencers like Kelly Ripa and Shakira and gives members the chance to dance, sweat and get stronger while surrounded by a strong sense of community, motivation and electric energy. The concept is tailored to all fitness levels and the perfect combination between interval training and dance-based cardio.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, AKT is backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of the nation's leading boutique fitness brands. The total investment range to open an AKT franchise is $346,100 - $487,000. For more information about AKT, visit www.theakt.com. For more information on the Atlanta pop-up event, please email info@theakt.com.

