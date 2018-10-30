CeleBEARate The Season: Build-A-Bear Workshop® Invites Families To Sign The Nice List, Enter To Win Their Wish List & Capture Shareable Family Photos

Additionally, on weekends throughout December, Bearemy®, Build-A-Bear®'s beloved mascot , will don a Santa hat and be ready to take shareable Christmas photos with families at the Workshop. Photo ops with Bearemy will be available on Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 at 1 p.m., local time, in all Workshop locations. More information about holiday in-store activities can be found at buildabear.com/events .

Once again this year, Build-A-Bear Workshop locations are offering the opportunity to make days a little bit brighter for others during the holidays. Now through Dec. 9, Guests can donate new, unwrapped toys to Toys for Tots at U.S. stores; to Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada in Canada stores; to Barnardo's at U.K. stores; and to Barnardos Ireland at Ireland stores. Build-A-Bear Workshop Guests can also make a donation at checkout to benefit Marine Toys for Tots Foundation in U.S. stores; Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada in Canada stores; Barnardo's in U.K. stores and Barnardos Ireland in Ireland stores, now through Dec. 26.

To turn up the Christmas spirit, families can also listen in to Build-A-Bear Radio™ as the station begins playing holiday hits that kids and parents are sure to love. Anyone can sign up for a free Build-A-Bear Radio subscription at dashradio.com/buildabear—or listen in with the Dash Radio app for iOS or Google Play—for great music, fun segments, interviews and kid-inspired content.

Build-A-Bear Giftshop: Gifts with Heart for Everyone on the Nice List

By stuffing, dressing and personalizing a Build-A-Bear furry friend—plus, making a wish on a special candy-cane heart before placing it inside--the cuddly companion becomes a unique and heartfelt gift for a loved one. Several new, festive friends are available in Build-A-Bear Workshop stores, and online at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop this season, with customizable options—from dressing, to accessorizing, to embroidery—perfect for friends and family.

The company's proprietary Merry Mission collection is back this year with new, colorful friends who are ready to journey through the Candy Cane Forest. Glisten, the popular sparkly white reindeer, has returned as Candy Cane Glisten—with candy-cane antlers and hooves. Joined by a pretty pink Swirl Unicorn, a cuddly Merry Mint Bunny and a majestic Grey Gust Moose, the crew is ready to help fulfill wishes for kids on the Nice List.

Timeless Teddy, the perfect traditional holiday gift, is a cuddly classic teddy bear with shaggy brown fur and a sweet smile. The bear's paw pads are bright red, and an online version can be personalized with embroidery. Timeless Teddy is also available in all Build-A-Bear Workshop stores.

The Merry Mission Santa's Reindeer (which can be customized to be any of Santa's eight traditional reindeer), plus several new licensed furry friends and characters from popular movies, are also available in stores and online.

It's "BFD" Time at Build-A-Bear Workshop with Big Furry Deals on Furry Friends

It's going to be a "BFD" at Build-A-Bear Workshop this year for Black Friday with Big Furry Deals in stores on Friday, Nov. 23, and at other select times throughout the season. Build-A-Bear Bonus Club members will be the first to find out about additional special offer details and surprises! Guests can sign up for the Bonus Club at buildabear.com.

Tune in for a Special Performance on the Discover Adventure! Float This Thanksgiving

The Build-A-Bear "Discover Adventure!" float is back for more Thanksgiving fun this year in the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, featuring a special guest performing a holiday song! The Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV, on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, from 9 a.m. – noon in all time zones.

New Build-A-Bear Holiday Experiences in More Places for Extra Family Fun

Guests can find furry holiday fun in even more places this season, as Build-A-Bear Workshop is opening new locations at family-fun destinations such as the FAO Schwarz flagship in New York City, at THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride experience at St. Louis Union Station, and at select Great Wolf Lodge, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's locations.

More information about Build-A-Bear holiday furry friends, gifts, events and deals can be found at buildabear.com.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear® is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 400 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico and the Middle East. Buildabear.com is the online destination for unique furry-friend gifts, featuring The-Bear-Builder™, a shopping configurator that helps create customized gift options. In 2018, Build-A-Bear was named to the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th year in a row. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted a total revenue of $357.9 million in fiscal 2017.

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop

Related Links

http://www.buildabear.com

