Celebrate a Day of Health and Wellness and Family Fun in Puerto Rico with ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Healthy Americas Foundation, and Hispanic Federation will celebrate their 16th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in Puerto Rico. The event includes free health screenings, COVID-19 tests and vaccines and boosters, cooking demonstrations, health and wellness activities for the whole family, and referrals to community health services. Free Sesame Street in Communities resources will be distributed. The 2022 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"For decades, our communities have faced countless barriers to preventative healthcare that allow us to live healthier lives. Throughout the pandemic, those disparities decimated the Latino community as we faced higher death, infection, and hospitalization rates due to COVID-19. These disparities were again compounded by Hurricane Fiona which left countless people across Puerto Rico without food, water, and the urgent health services needed to care for those who were injured in addition to the elderly and people with preexisting health conditions," said Frankie Miranda, President and CEO of Hispanic Federation. "With '¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®,' Hispanic Federation and our partners in Puerto Rico are breaking down barriers and providing access to healthcare services, vaccinations, and various health screenings to ensure our communities are as healthy and resilient as possible, now and in the future."

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide our CLINITEST® Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test to the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Puerto Rico," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of Siemens Foundation.

"It is especially important that communities have access to health screenings, given the millions of important screenings that were missed or delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "We also celebrate the 16th year of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in Puerto Rico with the Hispanic Federation as well all the efforts to support individuals and families have the best health possible."

In addition, the event will feature the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health.

What: ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event featuring:

Free Health Screenings: including HIV/STI, glucose, cholesterol, COVID-19 tests and vaccines, and more

including HIV/STI, glucose, cholesterol, COVID-19 tests and vaccines, and more Fitness: Zumba, capoeira, basketball, and more!

Zumba, capoeira, basketball, and more! Healthy snacks: produce giveaway and nutrition education

produce giveaway and nutrition education Family fun: Games, raffles, and much more!

Games, raffles, and much more! Science: Featuring the All of Us Research Program

Where: Comunidad El Gandul, 1008-1014 Calle Lealtad, San Juan, 00907

When: Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 11:00am to 3:00pm

Cost: FREE!

To find a ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® event in your city, please call the Su Familia Helpline at 1-866-783-265 or visit www.healthyamericas.org/get-up-get-moving. To learn more about the All of Us Research Program, please visit www.JoinAllofUs.org/Juntos.

