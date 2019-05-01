Celebrate American Humane's 'Be Kind to Animals Week®' (May 5-11)

American Humane is asking animal advocates to pledge to do four simple things to better the lives of animals: buy humanely raised foods with the American Humane Certified™ seal to support farm animals; adopt one of the more than 6 million animals abandoned to animal shelters each year; watch movies and shows that contain the "No Animals Were Harmed®" end credit supporting the 100,000 animal actors who entertain and educate us in film and television each year; and visit Humane Certified™ zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers caring for the many endangered and disappearing species of the world. American Humane will be sharing humane messages throughout the week and encouraging people to commit to kindness by sharing "Be Kind to Animals Week" content using the hashtag #BeKindToAnimalsWeek across social media platforms.

"The need for compassion has never been greater," said Robin Ganzert, Ph.D., president and CEO of American Humane. "I hope every American will join us in celebrating 'Be Kind to Animals Week' and making a difference for all the creatures of the Earth – not just during these several days, but all year round."

These include:

Always treating your pets with love and affection, make sure they are always in safe environments and have plenty of fresh water and exercise daily.

Spay or neuter your pets and encourage others to do the same.

Keep your pets current on vaccinations and make sure they are wearing up-to-date identification tags and are microchipped.

Report any suspected animal abuse or neglect to local authorities.

Teach your children that all animals are important and show them how to be kind and respectful to animals both in the home and to those they encounter in parks, zoos or in their neighborhood.

Appreciate wildlife. Plant flowers in your yard that will attract butterflies or hummingbirds. Drive safely through areas populated by wild animals such as deer.

For more ideas and to show us how you are being kind to animals, follow American Humane on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About American Humane

American Humane is the country's first national humane organization, founded in 1877. For more information, please visit www.americanhumane.org .

SOURCE American Humane

Related Links

http://www.americanhumane.org

